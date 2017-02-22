Grand Rapids sergeant involved in Kuiper case gets demotion, suspension

Lt. Matthew Janiskee, Sgt. Thomas Warwick and officer Adam Ickes -- Grand Rapids officers under investigation for being involved in the wrong-way crash of former assistant prosecutor Josh Kuiper. (Photo: Provided, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids police officer involved in the wrong-way crash of former Kent County assistant prosecutor Josh Kuiper will keep his job but not without consequences.

Sgt. Thomas Warwick is suspended without pay for 160 days, Grand Rapids city spokesman Steve Guitar said. He also will be demoted from sergeant to the rank of officer.

Last week, Grand Rapids officer Adam Ickes received a 30-day unpaid suspension for his involvement. A third Grand Rapids officer, Lt. Matthew Janiskee, will have a termination hearing in early March.

The three officers responded to Kuiper's crash, in which a lawsuit revealed he was "hammered" while driving the wrong way down a Grand Rapids street on Nov. 19, 2016. He was leaving a retirement party for outgoing prosecutor William Forsyth when he hit a parked car and injured its owner.

Guitar said Warwick accepts responsibility for his actions that night.

Warwick, Ickes and Janiskee were investigated for giving Kuiper "preferential treatment" after he left the crash scene with only a citation.

Kuiper is charged with reckless driving causing serious injury, which is a five-year felony, and a misdemeanor charge of moving violation causing injury.

