Grand Rapids unsolved murders in 2017

Grand Rapids Police investigate after shots were fired at a home on Wednesday, April 19. (Photo: Roger Lenneman)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - There were at least 14 murders so far in Grand Rapids during 2017.

According to police, 6 of them are still unsolved, 5 men and 1 woman. All dead from gunshots.

Miguel Diego Lucas, 23 and Sergio De Lucas, 27, were killed together in September. Asonte Koppenhoffer-Smart found sitting in his car dying from a chest wound in August. Wesley Carroll, 52, was shot in March outside a house on Putnam. Tow truck driver Gerald Love killed in November after responding to a call, and Laurie Lundeberg, 50, the only woman in the group, was shot walking home from a friend’s last March.

“I love my mom,” sobbed her son Larsen Lundeberg. “She is the only person I really cared about.”

“She would just literally open her doors for people in distress,” added friend Jesus Castillo. “For someone to do this to her was a coward.”

Anyone with information or suspicions that could help detectives solve these murders can contact the police department directly or anonymously tell what they know by calling Silent Observer at 616-777-2345.

