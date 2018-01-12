Grand Rapids woman facing murder charges after stabbing death

The stabbing was Grand Rapids' first homicide of 2018. Investigators say 42-year-old Marcus Terrell Scott was killed in the incident.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids woman is facing a murder charge, connected to the city's first homicide case of 2018. Alicia Wright, 27, is charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

Wright appeared in court Friday, Jan. 12.

She's accused of stabbing 42-year-old Marcus Scott during a domestic dispute Tuesday night near John Ball Park between Valley and Garfield Avenues.

Investigators say no one else saw the stabbing happen, but multiple 911 calls were made afterwards, including some from people in the neighborhood who were not involved.

