Grand Rapids woman going to prison for $180K embezzlement

Rebecca Barrera (Photo: Kent County Sheriff's Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids woman who still owes restitution for a 2004 embezzlement conviction is heading to prison, for embezzling more than $180,000 from a prominent cosmetic surgery office.

On Tuesday, May 2, Rebecca Barerra received a sentence of 16 months to 15 years in prison.

Judge Donald A. Johnston also ordered that she pay nearly $182,000 in restitution. Johnston told Barrera that two embezzlement convictions in 13 years justifies prison time.

"This embezzlement situation is shocking," he said. "It would be shocking if you had one conviction for this sort of thing, but to have a conviction for a substantial embezzlement and then go out and commit another substantial embezzlement is astounding.''

In the most recent case, investigators say she pocketed money from the Center for Anesthetics and Plastic Surgery on East Paris Avenue. Dr. Steven L. Ringler, who runs the practice, told Barrera his initial response was one of disbelief and betrayal.

He added that, "she was very trusted, in a very trusted position in my office and she betrayed that trust in the worse possible way.''

Barrrera apologized for her actions, calling Dr. Ringler a "kind and wonderful'' man.

