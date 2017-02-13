WZZM
Greenville police chief resigns amid fraud charge

Andrew Krietz , WZZM 1:23 PM. EST February 13, 2017

GREENVILLE, MICH. - A top cop in Montcalm County accused of health care fraud no longer works for the city.

Mark Reiss resigned Monday, Feb. 13, as Greenville's Director of Public Safety, according to city manager George Bosanic. He had served since 2013.

Deputy Director Dennis Magirl is tasked to serve until a new director is named.

Reiss allegedly left ex-wife Christine Reiss on his insurance after they divorced. They both face face a health care fraud concealing information charge -- a maximum four-year sentence if convicted.

Reiss and his ex-wife pled not guilty and are awaiting trial.

