Greenville police chief resigns amid fraud charge

Mark Reiss (Photo: Montcalm County Sheriff's Office)

GREENVILLE, MICH. - A top cop in Montcalm County accused of health care fraud no longer works for the city.

Mark Reiss resigned Monday, Feb. 13, as Greenville's Director of Public Safety, according to city manager George Bosanic. He had served since 2013.

Deputy Director Dennis Magirl is tasked to serve until a new director is named.

Reiss allegedly left ex-wife Christine Reiss on his insurance after they divorced. They both face face a health care fraud concealing information charge -- a maximum four-year sentence if convicted.

Reiss and his ex-wife pled not guilty and are awaiting trial.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

(© 2017 WZZM)