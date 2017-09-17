GRPD: 3 people shot at Orbit Room; authorities searching for suspect

Police on scene of a shooting that happened at the Orbit Room overnight Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (Photo: Mackenzie Thaden, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Three people are recovering after being shot at the Orbit Room, located on Lake EastBrook Blvd. SE on Sunday.

According to the Grand Rapids Police, the shooting happened in the parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Just before the shots were fired, a fight broke out. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man shot in the leg.

Two other victims arrived at Blodgett Hospital with gunshot wounds -- a 38-year-old man was shot in the foot and another 28-year-old man was shot in the calf.

Police describe the suspect as a black man between 35-40 years of age. He's about 5-foot and 200-pounds. He was last seen driving a dark colored 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts, call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

