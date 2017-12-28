GRPD: Be on the look out for counterfeit money

The Grand Rapids Police Department has seen an increase in reported counterfeit money use. Since December 1, 2017 there have been seven reported incidents of counterfeit money being used to purchase items. (Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police are looking for a suspect after an increase of counterfeit money. According to a press release from the department and a Facebook post, there have been seven reported incidents of counterfeit money being used to purchase items since Dec. 1, 2017.

The incidents include purchasing items from Facebook marketplace, buying stuff from businesses and paying food delivery drivers.

All of these incidents have involved counterfeit $100 and/or $50 bills, police say.

Some of the bills are marked “Motion Picture Use Only”. Police are currently investigating these cases, but no suspect information has been released.

Grand Rapids police is reminding business to check money during transactions. The department also offered tips for attempting to sell an item through social media:

Meet in a public place. For example, the Grand Rapids Police Department lobby can be used as a meeting place.

Ask to use a counterfeit detector pen before handing over merchandise.

Check currency security features to ensure authenticity.

Instead of accepting cash use an electronic payment method such as PayPal or the Cash App.

Do not complete a sale without first confirming currency authenticity.

According to vice.com, stories of people using "Motion Picture Use Only" counterfeit bills are not unheard of. There was even reports of actor Robert Pattinson accidently spending fake cash after filming a movie.

