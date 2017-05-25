GRPD: Domino's pizza robbery was staged by employee, 2 charged

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Two people have been arraigned after a staged armed robbery at a Domino's Pizza in Grand Rapids.

According to a release from the Grand Rapids police department, the robbery was an inside job and an employee had knowledge about the robbery before it occurred.

The robbery happened at the Domino’s Pizza,on the 600 block of Leonard St NW. on May 22 around 1 in the afternoon.

The two suspects arraigned were Reanna Lynn Cunningham and Charles Claude Perkins. Cunningham worked at Domino's at the time of the robbery.

Police say Perkins is the alleged robber in the case. He faces conspiracy and embezzlement charges.

The bond for each person was set at $5,000. A preliminary examination for both is scheduled for June 13,

2017.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV