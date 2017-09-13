GRPD investigates abduction and sexual assault of Aquinas College student

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police are investigating an abduction and a sexual assault of an Aquinas College student. Police say the incident happened last Friday, September 8 around 9:00 p.m. near the Aquinas College campus.

Lt. Terry Dixon with the Grand Rapids Police Department says it wasn't reported until the following day.

Authorities say a 19-year-old woman with special needs was walking near Aquinas College's campus when a dark car with tinted windows approached her. A suspect got out and forced the girl into his car, drove her to an undisclosed location and sexually assaulted her.

The victim eventually escaped and called for a ride.

"Unfortunately this is a very difficult situation to investigate," Lt. Dixon said, "It's a heinous crime and our investigators are working with the victim to bring about a resolution, so we can find the individual and perpetrator who did this."

SUSPECT DESCRIPTION:

-Middle aged man

-Middle Eastern or Indian descent

-Salt and pepper hair

-Facial hair including a long goatee



VEHICLE DESCRIPTION:

-Black 4-door sedan

-Tinted windows

-Leather interior

-Orange / reddish display lights

-Clothes littered throughout the backseat.

WZZM 13 did reach out to Aquinas College and officials said because it happened off school grounds they didn't want to comment on the incident, but they stressed, they alerted students just as soon as they found out about it.

