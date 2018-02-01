GRPD looks to question man about double homicide

He is wanted for questioning in the double homicide that occurred on January 17, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in a double homicide.

Norman Muhammad Jr. , 43, is also wanted for a felony parole absconder warrant. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police want to question him about the double homicide in the 200 block of Montgomery St on Jan. 17 2018, in which 46-year-old Germaine Brown and her two-year-old grandson, King Talbert, were killed.

Muhammad was on parole for an assault with intent to commit murder charge.

Anyone with information about Muhammad's whereabouts is asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616 456-3403 or silent observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV