GRPD receives national attention for incident involving five young men

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - ABC and CNN brought national attention to the March 24 incident where Grand Rapids police officers pulled their guns on five young men, suspected to be carrying a gun. The boys were later found to be innocent.

The body camera footage released by Grand Rapids Police Department a week ago, but when aired on national news this week some networks labeled it as, "breaking."

"In some of the reporting I've noticed they have neglected to mention we were responding to a gun call," said Rahinsky. "And they certainly don't know we've taken 7 firearms off youths this year -- including a 9 millimeter off a 12-year-old this past Friday."

The chief says he's heard from people all over the nation by phone, some by mail. Others are taking it a step further.

"There's a gentleman coming from Chicago," said Rahinsky.

Gregg Greer is a minister and social activist, according to his website. He, accompanied by a few others, intends on hosting a rally in Grand Rapids this weekend, at Rosa Parks Circle.

"Well we have to connect the dots... policing issues that are happening in America are happening because the federal laws need to be changed," Greer said via phone.

Local activist groups we spoke with said they have not yet heard about Greer's rally, so it is unclear if outsider involvement will drum up support from community members

But one thing is clear: the local conversation on policing in Grand Rapids has certainly not come to an end.

"In almost 30 years of doing this I can't remember a time where the public has been more engaged and wanting to have a voice in how they're policed," said Rahinsky.

"So, although it is a trying time in terms of making sure we are responsive -- it is also energizing. The public feels empowered, they feel that they want to be part of the solution."

