Guns reported missing from Oceana County business

PENTWATER, MICH. - Oceana County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a break-in at Joe's Gun Shop in the 4800 block of West Adams Road in Weare Township.

The break-in was reported Saturday, Jan. 28.

According to a police report, 17 guns were taken. Some of the guns are handguns, others long-guns.

Joe's Gun Shop is no longer a federally licensed firearms dealer. The shop now specializes in gun repairs and modifications.

The guns taken from the shop were all part of the business owner's personal collection, including two guns with significant sentimental value. The guns range from antiques to high capacity pistols and high-powered rifles.

The guns were not locked inside a safe at the time of the break-in. Investigators found evidence of a forced entry, but wouldn't disclose what part of the building was damaged.

Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast says the business owner provided detectives with a detailed list of the missing guns, including all 17-serial numbers.

Police are asking the public for help to find the missing guns. Anyone with information on the break-in can call the Oceana County Sheriff's Department at 231-873-2121.

