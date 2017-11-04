Guns stolen from Family Farm and Home in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - Family Farm and Home was broken into on Saturday morning, Nov. 4. Management reported to police that several guns had been stolen in the break-in.
According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, it appears as though two subjects were involved in the break-in.
Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information involving this incident is advised to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department or Silent Observer.
