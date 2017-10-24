Hartford man charged with six counts of arson

(Photo: Van Buren County Sheriff's Office)

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MICH. - In Van Buren County, police have charged Kyle Norden, 40, with six counts of arson, three of which are second degree and three are third degree.

Sheriff Daniel E. Abbott reported that there were suspicious fires over the course of several months. It was believed that all of them had human intervention and were deemed as arson.

Investigators discovered a unique profile for each incident of arson. It included abandoned residences and detached buildings specific to the Hartford/Keeler/Bangor area. On Friday, Oct. 20, a subject spoke to Sheriff Abbott about a possible suspect who was then interviewed by deputies.

The suspect was Norden, and he confessed to lighting five fires in Van Buren County and two more in Berrien County.

A K9 from the Kent County Sheriff's Office assisted the investigation.

The fires were set from Sept. 29 to Oct. 20. in various locations.

