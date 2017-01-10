Hearing set for FBI agent accused of shooting at Grand Rapids police

Preliminary hearing for FBI agent Ruben Hernandez set for Feb. 24. (Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - An FBI agent from Las Vegas charged with firing at Grand Rapids police has asked for a preliminary examination to hear evidence against him.

The attorney representing Ruben Manuel Hernandez on Tuesday, Jan. 10, requested the preliminary examination, which has been scheduled for Feb. 24.

Hernandez, an eight-year veteran of the FBI with a spotless record, was arraigned last month on two assault charges, including assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, for the Dec. 6 shooting near 28th Street and East Beltline Avenue SE.

Hernandez, 35, arrived in Michigan Dec. 5 for an investigative assignment and was slated to return to Nevada on Dec. 7.

Grand Rapids police were called to Planet Fitness, 3681 28th St. SE after receiving 911 calls about a man seen brandishing a gun inside the fitness center. Police say Hernandez fired three rounds before he was arrested in a parking lot off of Lake Eastbrook Boulevard SE north of Shops at CenterPoint mall.

Defense attorney Larry C. Willey said his client was experiencing a “paranoid kind of fit’’ and has only a “vague, hazy’’ recollection of what happened.

Hernandez posted bond days after his arrest and returned to Las Vegas.

