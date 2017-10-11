Holland man admits to stabbing his girlfriend to death, says he doesn't want a lawyer

HOLLAND, MICH. - Keith Williams, 51, admitted to stabbing his girlfriend and then shortly after got up and walked out of frame during his video arraignment in 58th District Court on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Police were called to a home on the 200 block of West 14th Street in Holland around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, where they found the dead body of Williams' girlfriend, Crystal Suzanne Latham. Williams then led police on a statewide search that put Hope College on a temporary lockdown.

He was arrested Monday evening by Michigan State Police. Today, he appeared in court via video for his arraignment where he denied an attorney saying there was "no need for it."

Williams told the judge he was guilty and there was no need to go any further. The judge informed him that the district court could not accept his guilty plea and stressed that Williams should

