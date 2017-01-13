Holland man reaches plea agreement on CSC charges

Lowell Charles (Photo: Provided)

HOLLAND, MICH. - A 56-year-old Holland man has pled guilty to assaulting an 11-year-old girl. Police say a cell phone service store employee called 911 after he saw what appeared to be child porn on Lowell Charles phone.

According to court documents, police found photos and video of Charles abusing the same 11-year-old girl. Police investigators say the crimes happened at a Holland home between May 2015 and September 2016. Prosecutors say Charles knew the victim but they are not related.

Charles pled guilty to first degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13. Three other charges were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea.

