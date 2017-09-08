Homicide suspect arrested by Michigan State Police

Police cruiser's light bar photographed at night, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

PAW PAW, MICH. - Michigan State Police stopped a car that was driving down I-94 on Sept. 8 around 5:20 p.m. The car had been reported stolen out of Alabama.

After the car stopped, the driver got out and fired shots at the police officers who pulled him over.

The trooper and deputy returned gunfire, but no one was hit. The suspect spent all the rounds in his pistol before he surrendered and was taken into custody.

After he was arrested, police found out the man was wanted for murder in Madison County, Alabama.

The incident is still being investigated.

