Identities sought in tip jar theft from Grand Haven restaurant

Police are seeking the identities of the two people in the accompanying photos in connection with the theft of money from a tip jar at a restaurant in downtown Grand Haven on Sunday, July 23, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy photo/GHDPS)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Police are seeking the identities of the two people in the accompanying photos in connection with the theft of money from a tip jar at a restaurant in downtown Grand Haven on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Grand Haven Tribune, the suspect entered the Electric Hero, 20 Washington Ave., at about 4:30 p.m. and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the jar before fleeing on foot, according to Lt. Joe Boyle of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

The suspect is described as a white male; approximately 20-25 years old; about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches in height; and weighing 155-170 pounds. He had brown hair.

Video surveillance shows the suspect accompanied by a female, who is also unidentified, just prior to the incident.

Video of the incident will be posted on the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety's Facebook page.

Anyone who knows these people is asked to contact Boyle at 616-842-3460 or call Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

© 2017 Grand Haven Tribune