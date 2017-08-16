Illegal Saranac auto repair ordered to cease and desist

Auto mechanic service and repair. (Photo: DuxX, Thinkstock)

SARANAC, MICH. - Gary Golombisky was ordered by Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson to cease and desist performing auto repairs at 7159 Nash Hwy in Saranac.

A Secretary of State investigator inspected the site and warned Golombisky to get a facility registration.

The cease and desist prohibits Golombisky from doing any more auto repairs until he gets a license.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson encourages people to make sure their repair shop is licensed and registered with the state. “Repair facilities must comply with the law,” she said. “If they do not, we will take action to bring them into compliance to protect consumers.”

