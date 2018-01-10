Suspect arrested after home invasion in Kalamazoo County

Michigan sheriff's department logo. (Photo: WZZM)

COOPER TOWNSHIP, MICH. - One person is in custody after a home invasion in Cooper Township Wednesday morning.

The suspect was arrested shortly before 12:30 p.m., Jan. 10, nearly two and a half hours after authorities sent out an alert to nearby residents saying West D Avenue between Douglas and North 14th Street was shut down and they should avoid the area.

The road has since reopened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

