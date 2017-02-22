Investment fraud brings Antrim County woman nearly 6 years in prison

(Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A 70-year-old northern Michigan woman was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for a “wide-ranging fraud scheme’’ that bilked more than 50 people, including several in Kent County, out of millions of dollars.

Sarah Frances Bolhuis was sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 22 for wire fraud and money laundering. In addition to 70 months in prison, U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Maloney ordered that she pay more than $5.2 million in restitution.

The fraud, based in Antrim County, ran between 2006 and 2015, victimizing investors in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Florida.

Federal prosecutors asked that Bolhuis spend several years in prison, saying none of her investment pitches “contained even the slightest bit of truth.’’

“Retirement plans have been abandoned. Financial security has been lost. Initial shock is now daily stress,’’ Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher M. O’Connor wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Bolhuis claimed she operated two financial service companies, American Financial and TriLogic, which she said offered financial services and investment loans, federal prosecutors said in felony information filed last August.

She promised to use investments to provide short-term loans to businesses and individuals, including adult foster care homes, and distribute the profits to clients.

Rather than investing money, Bolhuis used it to pay a business partner, make payment to other clients, recruit new investors and finance her own entertainment, investigators said.

Investors lost more than $7.5 million; about $2.3 million has been returned, federal court records show.

Bolhuis “accepts responsibility for her criminal conduct and understands and appreciates the devastation she has caused to so many people, many of whom she considered friends,’’ defense attorney Brian P. Lennon wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

