Ionia babysitter headed to prison for fracturing infant's skull

Autumn Skuse sentenced to prison for fracturing infant's skull last August. (Photo: Ionia County Jail)

IONIA, MICH. (WZZM) - An Ionia County babysitter convicted of fracturing the skull of an 8-month-old boy last summer is heading to prison for first-degree child abuse.

An Ionia County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday, April 25, sentenced Autumn Skuse to between 27 months and 20 years in prison. First-degree child abuse is punishable by up to life behind bars.

Skuse was ordered to have no contact with the victim once she gets out of prison.

Police say the boy, Thomas Pierson, suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain while in Skuse’s care at a home on North Jackson Street in Ionia.

Earlier: Competency exam ordered for Ionia babysitter charged with fracturing baby's skull

The Ionia Department of Public Safety began investigating after Skuse called 911 on Aug. 4 to report the child had fallen and struck his head on a hardwood floor.

Hospital staff reported numerous injuries, including three skull fractures that were inconsistent with a fall. The child also suffered broken ribs that were in the process of healing as well as a broken leg.

In an earlier interview, Rachel Pierson, the baby's mother, says Skuse was recommended for babysitting services and was interviewed twice before being hired.

A few days after the child was hospitalized, Pierson said Skuse, 30, contacted her and admitted to hurting the child.

"She says she snapped and dropped him,’’ Pierson said. "She said he was supposed to land on a pillow. Obviously he didn't. She said she was abused herself as a child and she's going to the mental health hospital."

Skuse was arrested Aug. 8. The child has since returned home with his parents.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV