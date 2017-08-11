Ionia County man charged with multiple child porn crimes

Kerry Mahoney (Photo: Provided)

SARANAC, MICH. - An Ionia County man is being charged with multiple child pornography crimes.

Kerry Mahoney, 51, of Saranac, was arrested on Monday Aug. 6. Michigan State Police say they have been investigating his online activity.

After authorities searched his home, they found additional evidence.

He was lodged at the Ionia County Correctional Facility and arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 8. Mahoney was arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 9, on 10 charges issued by the Ionia County Prosecutor’s Office.

Those charges include: child sexually abusive material distribution, child sexually abusive material possession, and using a computer to commit a crime.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV