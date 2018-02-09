Ionia Township arson suspect arrested

Hunter Wagner (Photo: Provided)

IONIA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - While investigating a series of stolen vehicles and larcenies from other vehicles in Ionia County, the sheriff’s office was able to identify a suspect from an October 2017 barn arson.

Hunter Wagner, an 18 year old from Ionia, was arrested on Jan. 14, 2018 on unrelated charges. After interviewing him, deputies determined he was responsible for multiple vehicle thefts from Ventra Automotive.

Wagner was also linked to several stolen vehicles in and around the City of Ionia, and determined to be involved with the barn arson on Smokey Row in Ionia Township on Oct. 21.

Investigators on scene of a barn arson that destroyed a stolen pickup truck and motorcycle. (Photo: Courtesy of Ionia Co. Sheriff's Office)

The initial called indicated the small barn was found completely burned and destroyed, and that a vehicle was found to have burned up inside. Authorities investigated more and found there were actually two vehicles insides, a pickup truck and a motorcycle -- both were destroyed.

The pickup truck was stolen out of Eaton County and the motorcycle was stole out of Ionia.

According to ICSO, the property owners were determined to "have no connection or knowledge" that the vehicles were in the barn, which sits in a relatively secluded area.

Deputies found accelerants in the fire debris and the fire was determined to be arson.

Wagner is lodged at the Ionia County Jail, and has been arraigned on multiple counts of motor vehicle theft, two counts of arson, multiple counts of larceny from a motor vehicle and two counts of malicious destruction of private property.

His bond was set at $25,000.

