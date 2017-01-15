Isabella County deputies ask for help identifying 2 shoplifting suspects

Suspect of retail fraud from the Walmart in Union Township caught on security footage. (Photo: Provided)

UNION TOWNSHIP - The Isabella County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects seen shoplifting from the Walmart in Union Township.

Around 8:40 p.m. Friday, two unknown suspects left the store, located on 4730 Encore Boulevard, with multiple items in their cart without paying. According to the sheriff's office, store personnel noticed them placing items into the trunk of a black or dark green Pontiac Grand Prix.

Once one of the suspects realized that the store employee was watching, he quickly shut the trunk and left the parking lot. Several items were left behind in the cart.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is looking for anyone with information leading to the identification of the two suspects who were caught on the security cameras inside the store.

The second suspect of retail fraud from the Walmart in Union Township on Friday. (Photo: Provided)

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on these two men, contact the Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.

