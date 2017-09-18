Jail records confirm fatal hit-and-run driver's identity

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother and injured her twin boys is facing multiple charges, according to jail records.

Douglas James Crystal, 36, is facing one count of reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury serious accident, according to information from the Kent County Correctional Facility's records. He was booked at the jail on Sunday.

Crystal is expected to be arraigned on Monday afternoon in 63rd District Court.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Friday night at the intersection of 15 Mile Road and Ritchie Avenue in Courtland Township.

Officials said that the 33-year-old mother was heading westbound on 15 Mile Road when her car was hit by a pickup truck going north on Ritchie Avenue. She died on scene and her twin 5-year-old boys were taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck ran from the scene, leaving behind his truck. Investigators said that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

