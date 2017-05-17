Attorney: Jamarion Lawhorn making strides in juvenile detention

Jamarion Lawhorn in court on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, for a review hearing. (Photo: MIke Powers, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Kent County's youngest convicted killer was back in a Kent County courtroom Wednesday, May 17, for a six-month review hearing.

Jamarion Lawhorn was convicted of the August 2014 stabbing death of 9-year-old Connor Verkerke on a playground in Kentwood.

Lawhorn was 12 at the time. Now 15, Lawhorn has been shown signs of improvement since his last hearing in November.

His attorney says he has been doing much better at the Muskegon River Youth Home in Osceola County. He is on a new medication that has helped with flashbacks and is expressing his trauma more openly. He has suicidal thoughts from time to time but has never committed any suicidal acts.

Lawhorn is also going through music therapy and working on forgiveness. His attorney says he has accepted responsibility for Verkerke's death and his mother has stepped up and been more present in his life.

He is also doing well in school.

Lawhorn will remain in juvenile detention until he turns 21 years old. Once he turns 21, a judge will decide if he will serve a life sentence.

