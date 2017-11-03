Jeffrey Willis' guilty verdict -- what's next? Expert weighs in

Jeffrey Willis cries in court as his Public Defender Fred Johnson, gives his closing statements during his murder trial on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich. (Photo: Joel Bissell, ©2017 Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A jury in Muskegon County convicted Jeffrey Willis in the murder of Rebekah Bletsch.

It took the jurors less than 2 hours to decide on the verdict for first degree, pre-meditated murder and a felony firearm charge.

In June of 2014, Willis tried to abduct, sexually assault and torture Bletsch, but he shot her four times in the head after his attempt failed. His sentencing is set for December 18th. Willis also faces trial for the 2013 murder of Jessica Heeringa.

This case has received a lot of media attention -- and, with a high-profile case like this -- there are many questions.

Attorney Tonya Krause-Phelan is a professor at WMU-Cooley Law. She joined the Noon News to discuss the case.

