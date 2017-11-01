Joshua Salyers sentenced to life in prison for murder of Barbie Dailey

Joshua Salyers in court on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Joshua Salyers was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend Barbie Dailey back in Sept. of 2016.

Prosecutors say he used a knife to slash her throat four times. Salyers was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Friends and family members were in court on Wednesday, Nov. 1, asking Salyers to take responsibility for his actions and leaving Dailey's three young children without their mother.

Salyers told the judge on Wednesday that he plans to appeal the jury's guilty verdict.

