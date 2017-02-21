Judge: Accused murderer Jeffrey Willis' rights not violated, case moves forward

The major developments in the murder of Jessica Heeringa are now raising questions about a potential jury in the case. (Photo: WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The case against accused killer Jeffrey Willis involving his alleged involvement in the murder of jogger Rebekah Bletsch will move forward in court following a judge's ruling Tuesday.

Willis' defense made a motion in early December 2016 to dismiss the murder and felony firearm charges in connection with Bletsch's death amid allegations that jail guards went through Willis' belongings and violated his rights.

The judge's order Tuesday, Feb. 21, denied the motion to dismiss the charges.

In an eight-page ruling written by Judge William Marietti,

