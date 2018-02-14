Judge: Enough evidence for trial in New Year's Day murder

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Kent County judged ruled on Wednesday morning there is enough evidence to send the city's first murder case of 2018 to trial.

LaDale Williams-Nelson, 37, will stand trial in the murder of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Leticia Vela. He also faces charges for gun possession and being a repeat offender.

Prosecutors say Nelson killed Vela during a fight at their home on Lee Street n Wyoming. Nelson's attorneys say the shooting was accidental. Vela was found at the home they shared, shot in the face.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

