Judge: Man accused in store poisoning competent for trial

Photo of male judge and gavel, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

ANN ARBOR, MICH. (AP) - A Michigan man accused of poisoning unpackaged food at grocery stores has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Local media reports that 30-year-old Kyle Bessemer was bound over Thursday for trial in circuit court in Washtenaw County.

The FBI has said Bessemer admitted spraying a mixture of hand sanitizer, mouse poison and water on produce and food bars at three local supermarkets. The incidents occurred last year.

Investigators have said Bessemer indicated he thought someone was trying to poison him.

A judge ruled in July that Bessemer wasn't competent to stand trial. He was sent to the state's Center for Forensic Psychiatry for treatment.

Bessemer faces a March 8 pretrial hearing. He is jailed on a $250,000 bond.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.