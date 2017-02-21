Judge rules Willis case can move forward
Willis' defense made a motion in early December 2016 to dismiss the murder and felony firearm charges in connection with Bletsch's death amid allegations that jail guards went through Willis' belongings and violated his rights.
February 21, 2017
