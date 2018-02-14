Judges reject appeal from gang member who killed Grand Rapids teen

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Judges are rejecting a recent appeal from a gang member previously convicted of killing a Grand Rapids teenager.

In 2016, Sanqua Cummings was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he shot and killed 17-year-old Maquaan Crosby in August 2015.

Cummings said during his sentencing that he was "innocent of all charges." He argued the judge overseeing his trial did not allow witnesses to testify, and they could have proven his innocence.

The Michigan Court of Appeals rejected his arguments and upheld the conviction.

Cummings was already serving at least 40-years in prison for two other shootings that happened within weeks of Crosby's murder.

