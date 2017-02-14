'Juvenile male' shot, killed overnight in Muskegon Heights

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Police in Muskegon Heights are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday, Feb. 13, outside a home on Baker Street near East Hackley Avenue.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas says the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m.

Thomas this morning would only describe the victim as a juvenile male. Police are withholding his name until all of his immediate family members are contacted.

Detectives continue working a number of leads in an effort to find and arrest the person or persons responsible.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

