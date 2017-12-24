Kalamazoo man arrested for possessing half a pound of marijuana

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 28-year-old man from Kalamazoo was arrested for possessing half a pound of marijuana with intent to deliver.

A Van Buren County Sheriff Deputy stopped a car for having defective equipment on his car on Dec. 24. The Deputy noticed signs of narcotics and asked to search the car.

During the search, the officer located half a pound of processes marijuana and packages of marijuana wax. The suspect was arrested on possession with intent to deliver the controlled substance.

The 28-year-old is currently on probation for a similar incident in Kalamazoo County.

Charges are pending.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV