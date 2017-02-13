Kalamazoo Uber shootings suspect slated for March court appearance

Jason Dalton enters a Kalamazoo County district courtroom Friday morning. Dalton was found competent to stand trial in the Feb. 20 killing of six people and wounding of two others in Kalamazoo County. (Photo: Mark Bugnaski/MLive/Pool)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - It has been nearly one year since the Kalamazoo shooting massacre left six people dead and two others injured.

Jason Dalton will make his next court appearance on March 9. His attorney earlier had filed a motion to suppress Dalton's statements to police.

Such statements included those that Dalton allegedly confessed to the killings and blamed the Uber app for the rampage, saying it took over his mind and body. Dalton was a driver for Uber.

He has been ruled competent to stand trial for the Feb. 20, 2016, shootings.

(© 2017 WZZM)