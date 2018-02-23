Keith Williams found competent to stand trial for killing Crystal Latham

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - In a competency hearing at Holland's 58th District Court on Friday, Feb. 23, Keith Williams was found competent to stand trial for killing his girlfriend Crystal Latham.

Latham was found dead on Oct. 10, 2017, and Williams led police on a manhunt until he was caught later that day in a parking lot in Holland.

Williams admitted to stabbing Latham at his arraignment last October. At the time, he said "I admit I murdered Suzanne Latham, Crystal Suzanne Latham. I admit to that fact and I am willing to suffer whatever consequences this court has for me.,I'm apologetic about it but it did happen. I am indeed guilty of this charge. There's no need to go any further."

In October, during Williams’ video arraignment he admitted to committing to crime. Today Judge Knoll found Williams was competent to stand trial. The case is now set for a preliminary hearing. pic.twitter.com/ogQ4GfHeyL — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaWZZM) February 23, 2018

A date has not been set yet for Williams' preliminary hearing, but it will likely take place in the next three to four weeks.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV