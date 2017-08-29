Kent County couple charged for counterfeit checks scam

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Jacob Blett and Halima Shaw are facing charges for their counterfeit check cashing operation.

The scam netted the couple more than $43,000.

They are charged with operating a criminal enterprise for the span of at least six months.

Blett is accused of making the counterfeit checks and recruiting other people to pass them at businesses in Wyoming. Between November 2016 and June 2017, at least 72 check were passed.

According to police, Blett and Shaw kept most of the money. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison.

