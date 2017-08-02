Kent County Sheriff searching for man wanted for crimes in 2 states

MICHIGAN - The Kent County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance as they try to locate Jacob Abraham Savickas, a man believed to be responsible for a crime spree throughout both West Michigan and Indiana.

He is believed to be involved in six unarmed robberies, and there are several warrants out for his arrest.

His description is as follows:

White male

5'10

175 lbs

Short brown hair

Beard

He drives a blue/purple 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue 4D with license plate #DN1257. The suspect may have also been involved in some crimes in the City of Walker and City of Grand Rapids this morning- neither have been confirmed.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Kent County Sheriff at 616-632-6125 or the Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV