Kevin Bluhm to leave jail today, sentenced to 5 years probation

Kevin Bluhm, 47, of Muskegon Township, appears for his arraignment, in front of Circuit Court Judge William C. Marietti on a felony charge of lying to a police officer in the course of a violent-crime investigation on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016. (Photo: Andraya Croft, Detroit Free Press)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Kevin Bluhm, cousin of convicted killer Jeffrey Willis, is expected to be a free man following his sentencing hearing Tuesday, Jan. 9, in Muskegon County Circuit Court.

►Related: A timeline of the Jeffrey Willis case

Bluhm pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact of murder in November. That charge was related to the Jessica Heeringa case.

Watch the live video feed.

1:53 p.m.

Judge states Bluhm has a right to appeal, hearing over. Bletsch's family and friends file out. Some appear satisfied with max probation given.

1:51 p.m.

Judge says he will follow agreement associated by parties. Court sentences Bluhm 476 days and credit his 476 days and some fines. Judge imposes 5 year probation. Judge imposes a GPS tether during his probation. Says he will review it after a year to determine if that condition will continue.

Judge gives Bluhm five years probation with g p s tracking. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/SjOX8i48YL — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) January 9, 2018

1:50 p.m.

Judge says hes not unmindful of how serious this case is. Judge says he also understands the law. "My job is to not do what I want to do, it's to follow the law."

1:48 p.m.

Judge brings up Dec 15 letter that was sent to him. He says it was signed by hundreds of people about Bluhm's release. Judge says it can't be part of the pre-sentence report, does not know who sent it.

1:47 p.m.

Prosecutor asks for probation term of 5 years.

1:43 p.m.

Prosecutor states Bluhm has served twice the amount of time than suggested and anticipate he be released from jail today. Prosecutor asks Bluhm wear a GPS tether during his probation. Adds its a very serious crime and says his silence, swept up the life of Rebekah Bletsch and potentially MJN.

1:42 p.m.

Bluhm and Judge have entered the room.

1:28 p.m.

Friends and family members of Rebekah Bletsch fill the courtroom wearing t-shirts that read: 'Your silence killed'. We are still waiting for court to begin.

Friends and family of Rebecca Bletsch lining the hallway waiting for the sentencing of Kevin Bluhm @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Rhz3siYI6m — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) January 9, 2018

In court for the sentencing of Kevin Bluhm. It should begin shortly. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/MvWxuKkcRK — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) January 9, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV