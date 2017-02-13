Kidnapping suspect taken into custody after 130 mph, 2-county chase

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A 31-year-old Battle Creek man is facing several charges after a high-speed police pursuit through two counties on Sunday.

Battle Creek police said they were searching for the man who was wanted on kidnapping and assault charges stemming from a domestic violence incident. About 6:33 p.m. officers went to the Hampton Inn at 1150 Riverside Drive searching for the man and an officer saw him leave the parking lot.

The man turned northbound on Riverside Drive and traveled at speeds reaching 100 mph in the 30 mph zone. The car, a 2004 black Kia Optima, then turned eastbound on Columbia Avenue and traveled into Emmett Township and to Marshall at speeds up to 110 mph and then turned southbound on I-69.

Police said the car then went southbound on the interstate at speeds up to 130 mph.

Officers attempted to lay a spike strip across the highway at both the 22-mile marker and 16-mile marker. On the second attempt the spikes deflated the right front tire but the car continued to westbound US-12 in Coldwater at speeds of 65 to 80 mph, according to Battle Creek police.

Near Butters Road the right front tire gave way and the vehicle was stopped by Branch and Calhoun County Sheriff Department deputies.

Officers approached the car at gunpoint. The man did not get out and officers broke a window and removed him from the car.

Police said the man admitted he stole the car when he found it running outside a gas station. He had a stolen checkbook that he said he wanted to use to obtain money for heroin.

Police said during the pursuit emergency lights on a Calhoun County Sheriff Department patrol car blew off and two tires on another patrol car were deflated by the spike strips.

Michigan State Police, Emmett Township police and Coldwater police also assisted. No injuries were reported.

The man was returned to the Calhoun County jail.

2017 © Battle Creek Enquirer