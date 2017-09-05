Lake Odessa Village Manager placed on administrative leave

Police car lights (Photo: Thinkstock)

LAKE ODESSA, MICH. - Lake Odessa Village Manager Mark Bender was placed on administrative leave as of Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.

Bender, who also serves as the police chief, will remain on leave pending an internal investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV