Lansing-area police investigating double homicide

Meridian Township police investigate a double homicide in the 3300 block of East Lake Lansing Road Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo: Brian M. Wells)

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Police are investigating the deaths of two people found dead in a residence early Saturday as homicides.

Police responded to a possible homicide call about 12:55 a.m. in the 3300 block of East Lake Lansing Road, officials said, and when officers entered a residence they found two victims dead.

Police released the identities of the victims around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. They were identified as Jeffrey Ballor, 48 of East Lansing and Kristin Pangman, 46, of Lansing.

The residence is across the street from Whitehills Park.

Assistant Police Chief Ken Plaga said no suspect information was available, but detectives were out "working on leads." He added that police don't have any information at this point on whether the incident was a random act.

Police closed East Lake Lansing Road between Gossard and Rutherford avenues around 1:30 a.m. and reopened the roads about an hour later. Plaga said the closure was related to the incident.

Around 4 p.m. Meridian Township police and Michigan State Police crime lab personnel were still at the home, a single story residence next to a small stretch a businesses, on East Lake Lansing Road just west of where the road turns south. There were two vehicles in the driveway and police had blocked off the property with crime scene tape.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call the department at 517-853-4800, or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s social media sites.

