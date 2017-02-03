Lawsuit reveals officer said Assistant Prosecutor was 'hammered'

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - A lawsuit reveals new details about a wrong-way crash involving former Assistant Prosecutor Josh Kuiper.

The crash occurred back in November Kuiper crashed into a parked car injuring its owner.

He admitted to drinking but officers gave him a ticket and drove him home without giving him a breathalyzer. Those officers involved in that case are undergoing an investigation and are currently suspended without pay.

Those officers are Lt. Matthew Janiskee, Sergeant Thomas Warwick, and Officer Adam Ickes.

The lawsuit is against the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association, the Grand Rapids Police Command Officers Association and the three officers.

The lawsuit says the night of the crash the Watch Commander Lt. Janiskee received a call on a recorded line from Officer Ickes.

In the call the officer refers to Kuiper as hammered.

"This crash out here is Josh Kuiper from the Prosecutor's Office that's hammered, going the wrong way on Union and (inaudible) a parked car."

Janiskee advised Ickes to call back on "3407" an unrecorded line.

The GRPD IT Liaison found that five calls happened on that unrecorded line. Officials later realized those calls were actually being recorded. Three of the five called were from Ickes to Janiskee and the other two were from Sergeant Warwick to Janiskee.

Now the City is demanding those recordings to be handed over for the investigation involving these officers.

The Grand Rapids Police Unions claim the calls cannot be used because it would violate the Federal Wiretapping Act and the Michigan Eavesdropping Act.

We did reach out to the city's attorney and he was not available for an interview and did not want to provide a statement.

They are awaiting a termination hearing which has yet to be scheduled.

We have reached out to the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association and have yet to hear back.

