GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - "I'm doing my job, I try to do it well....unlike what you did," says Judge Rosemarie Aquilina who is presiding over the Larry Nassar sentencing hearing.

Legal experts say it's unusual to hear so much from a judge until the end of a sentencing hearing.

"The Judge in this proceeding has come under criticism by other commentators for making comments that they believe are outside the normal and accepted scope of judicial comments," says Victoria Vuletich a Professor at Cooley Law School.

Vuletich says there have been instances in the past where a Judge has appeared to play to the media.

"The OJ Simpson case where Judge Ito came under a lot of criticism for playing to the press and he allowed the presence of the cameras to flavor his approach and comments," says Vuletich.

Vuletich says that can hurt a case during the appeal process.

"A judge is an officer of the law and though they can offer comfort they should always remember their role," says Vuletich.

Nassar, the former Olympic Gymnastics Doctor, has plead guilty to 7 county of criminal sexual conduct.

