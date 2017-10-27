Local man sentenced to five months in jail for possessing counterfeit money

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

WYOMING, MICH. - Brandon Phillips pleaded guilty to the possession of counterfeit money, and he was sentenced to five months in jail and placed on probation for two years.

In exchange for the guilty plea, two other charges were dismissed.

►Related: Man charged with counterfeiting after police find $9,400 in bogus bills

Phillips was arrested in July after a traffic stop in Cedar Springs. This arrest led to a counterfeit operation on Colby Avenue in Wyoming.

Officers recovered more than $9000 in counterfeit money. They also found ink cartridges, printers and a paper cutter.

Police say it is becoming easier to make fake money because printing equipment has become more sophisticated.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV