Lowell man arrested for dealing drugs to high school students

IONIA COUNTY, MICH. - According to police, a Lowell man selling marijuana and Xanax to high school students has been arrested.



22-year-old Cody Pierce is now facing multiple charge from the arrest including violating his probation.

Police say during their investigation, they searched Pierce's home and found multiple drug related items.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation, including the Ionia county sheriff's department and Kent area narcotics enforcement team.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff's office On September 20, 2017 Pierce was arraigned for a Probation Violation, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Xanax. Pierce’s bond was set at $40,000 cash or surety.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV