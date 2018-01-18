Macatawa Bank robbery suspect in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Dennis Lee Burger, 52, has been taken into custody as a suspect in two recent bank robberies.

Burger was located and taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, near 28th St SE and Eastern Ave SE by Grand Rapids Police Detectives. He was taken without incident and is currently in the Kent County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.

A warrant was issued yesterday for Burger on two counts of felony Bank Robbery for two recent Macatawa Bank robberies on January 13 and 16.

In a press release, GRPD and Macatawa Bank thanked the community in helping apprehend Burger.

